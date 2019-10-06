Home

More Obituaries for Larue Coffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larue Caulder Coffman

Larue Caulder Coffman Obituary
LARUE CAULDER COFFMAN

AUBURNDALE - Larue Caulder Coffman, age 66, formally of Boise Idaho, passed peacefully into God's loving arms surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 15, 2019.
Larue was an amazing, loving, caring and giving woman that will be missed and cherished by all who knew her. Known by Rue, sis and her favorite, 'Nauunies' as she was called by her grandchildren which were her heart and greatest joy.
Larue was preceded in death by her husband Roger Coffman, father Larry Caulder, daughter Jennifer Storch, son Eric Bradley, son Chris Carrier and grandson Kalei Storch.
Loved ones that will miss Larue until they meet again are mother, Ruth Caulder; Daughters, Tonya (Miles Sexton, Julie (Jerry) Floyd; sons Orland (Jessica) Bradley, Andrew Carrier; sister Rielda (Mike) Smith, Melanie (Dan) Lee and adoptive sons Ryan Vaughn, Jesse Gray and Marshall Nida. Larue is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchild.
After a private family Celebration of Life in Florida Larue will be interred in the Veterans Cemetery in Boise next to her beloved husband Roger.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
