AUBURNDALE - LaRue W. Marshall, 103, passed away peacefully at her Auburndale residence on July 23, 2020.

She was born in Forsyth, GA to the late Therance Waites and Katie Moore. LaRue had been a Florida resident for most of her life having moved here in 1942.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Marshall and son Joe Marshall. LaRue touched the lives of all that knew her. She is survived by her loving family and her amazing friends.

Arrangements are being handled by Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale.



