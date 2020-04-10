Home

LASZLO "Laz" NEMETH Jr.


1962 - 2020
LASZLO 'Laz' NEMETH JR,

LAKELAND - Laszlo 'Laz' Nemeth Jr, 57, passed away April 5, 2020 at his home. Laszlo was born on April 20, 1962 (Good Friday) to Laszlo Nemeth Sr and Jolan Nemeth in Tonawanda, New York.
When he was 7 years old they moved to Florida where he would spend the remainder of his life. He graduated from Plant City High School in 1980.
Laszlo was a hardworking construction worker for most of his adult life. He was very dedicated to any tasks he was involved in. His interests included grilling for his friends and family, fishing, poker, country rock music, and golf. He was also an avid sports fan 'Lightning, Rays & Bucs'.
He played a vital role in both of his daughter's lives as a very caring and compassionate father. Not only was he supportive, but he always knew how to light up a room with his natural charm. Laszlo's sense of humor and generosity could spread joy and laughter to anyone that was around him.
Laszlo is survived by his daughters: Kayla (Stephen) Damon, and Niki (Bob Meredith) Nemeth; sisters and brothers: Kathy (Gary) Maslanska, Liz (Roger) Bradley, Julie (Robert) Chon, Joe (Janice) Zimmerman; former spouse: Cindy Nemeth. Laszlo was preceded in death by his parents and sister Elvira.
Due to current events family and friends will gather at a later date to host a Celebration of life.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
