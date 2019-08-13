|
LATONIA GAYLE 'TONI' KUYKENDALL, 71
WINTER HAVEN - Latonia Gayle 'Toni' Kuykendall of Winter Haven, FL passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Winter Haven Hospital. She was 71. A native of Auburndale, FL, born December 23, 1947 to Dick and Lucille Dickinson, Toni has been a lifelong resident of this area. She was a Hairdresser, and member of Legacy Community Church in Auburndale.
Toni was preceded in death by her son Jeremy Joe Kuykendall. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Jerry Kuyken-dall; her brother Dallas Hughes (Deanna); her sisters Jackie Royal and Debra Prater (Mike); her stepchildren, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11AM Tuesday August 13, 2019 at the Legacy Community Church in Auburndale. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM.
Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
