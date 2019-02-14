|
|
LAURA DAVIS
CONNER
LAKE WALES - Laura Davis Conner passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center. She was born October 19, 1925 in Avon Park, Florida to Carl H. Davis and Millie T. Davis. The family moved and settled in Lake Wales where she worked at Hunt Bros and met her husband of almost 50 years Bob Conner.
She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed sharing life with many of her lifelong friends and families. She raised her family in the First Baptist Church of Lake Wales where she was a devoted servant of her Lord and Savior. Her life is a wonderful legacy and example to follow: keep focused on what is truly important, not only when your life is easy, but when it is difficult too.
She is survived by her sons Rob (Wendy) Conner, Steve Conner, daughter Anne Peavy; grandchildren Melissa (Bo) Boyte, Lacey (Kevin) Chandley, Ashley (Hesston) Hooten, Alyse (Frank) Scianimanico, Neal (Taylor) Conner, Summer (Kody) Florence, Conner Peavy and 15 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 till 3:00 on Saturday, February 16 at First Baptist Church of Lake Wales followed by the service at 3:00. For those who wish, donations may be sent to the First Baptist Church or the Lake Wales Care Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019