|
|
LAURA F.
MORTON, 94
LAKELAND - Laura F. Morton, age 94, passed away on 7/24/19.
Laura was born in Georgia but moved to Lakeland with her husband after WWII. She was employed by Kraft Foods and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband William L. Morton, Sr. and her son William L. Morton, Jr. She is survived by her son Robert Stanley Morton (Janis), daughter Lorna M. Potter (Terry), 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
An intimate gathering will be held graveside at Lakeland Memorial Gardens, Hwy. 98 South, Lakeland, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. Friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in Ledger from July 28 to July 29, 2019