LAURA LEE
AKINS, 78
AUBURNDALE -Mrs. Laura Lee Akins, 78 a resident of Auburndale passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Akins was born June 7, 1941 in Slocomb, Alabama to Shelby L. and Flossie Aletha (Bass) Culverhouse. She was an Auburndale resident since 1985, a homemaker and member of Dixie Hwy Baptist Church in Auburndale.
Laura enjoyed cooking, singing, music, going to church, cats and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James Akins and sister, Doris Mann. Laura is survived by her son, Terry Macomber & his wife, Christie of Auburndale; 3 daughters, Patsy Raulerson of Auburndale, Penney Walker of Lakeland and Misty Macomber Ortiz of Haslet, TX.; 13 grandchildren, Jason, Matthew, Kelly, Marc, Donavan, Sasha, Tashena, Timothy, April, Telina, Curtis, Haylee & James; 19 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020