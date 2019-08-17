|
LAURA NELL
CROWLEY, 81
BARTOW - Laura Nell Crowley, age 81, went to be with Jesus Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Indian Trail, NC.
Born November 12, 1937 in Florala, AL, she was the daughter of the late Julian and Bessie (Harrison) Edwards. Mrs. Crowley was Pentecostal. She retired from the Scotty's Distribution Center after many years of service.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Crowley, Jr. and her siblings: Leroy Edwards, Preston Edwards, Travis Edwards and Ouida Kenyon. She is survived by her children: Randy Crowley (Gnann), Susan Coward (Bobby), Missy Lamb (Rob), her siblings: Lois Phillips, Ann Snow (Tommy), Barbara Nooe, Shirley Lily and Bruce Edwards. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 19th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, August 20th at 3:00pm at the funeral home chapel.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019