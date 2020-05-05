Laura S. Falcon
LAURA S.
FALCON

LAKELAND - Mrs. Laura S. Falcon, 86 passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Laura was born in Caimito, Cuba on August 11, 1933 to Jose Amador and Ramona Alvarez. In 1971, she and her husband, her young family moved to Lakeland, Florida. She worked as a baker at Publix for 23 years and was Christian by faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Marcelino Falcon and her beloved son, Eddy Falcon.
She is survived by her son Henry (Ana) Falcon and daughters Daysi (Danny) Christian, and Susie (Michael) Chason, all of Lakeland. She was a proud grandmother of seven and great grandmother of ten. She was loved deeply by family and friends and will be immensely missed.
A family graveside service will be held in her honor at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
