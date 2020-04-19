Home

Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
LAURA SUZANNE ASHLEY

LAURA SUZANNE ASHLEY Obituary
LAURA
SUZANNE
ASHLEY, 61

Mrs. Laura Suzanne Ashley, 61 a resident of Winter Haven passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Mrs. Ashley was born Sept. 23, 1958 in Winter Haven to Richard Anthony and Mary Ellen (Hanna) Noll. She was a lifetime resident of Winter Haven, graduated from Santa Fe Catholic High School in Lakeland and was an Office Manager in the Construction Industry. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church & Grace Lutheran Church. Laura enjoyed shelling on the beach, fishing, going on cruises with her husband and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Laura is survived by her loving family; Husband of 16yrs.; Randy Ashley of Winter Haven; Son - Travis Clark Payne of Orlando; 2 Daughters - Rachel Lauren Payne of Winter Haven and Leigh Anne Ashley Stedman of Auburndale; 3 Sisters - Lisa (Billy) Payne of Satellite Beach, Lea (Stuart) Tolzmann of Lakeland and Lynne (Bryan) Wilky of Denver, CO.; 3 Grandchildren - Layla Ryan, Gavin Stedman & Logan Adams. A celebration of Laura's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
