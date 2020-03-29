|
LAUREN LEE
EHLENBECK WESTFORTH
PUNTA GORDA - Lauren Lee Ehlenbeck Westforth died at home on February 13, 2020 and is at peace with our Lord.
Lauren was born on May 1, 1985 in Tallahassee, the youngest child of Colleen Johnson Ehlenbeck and Donald Roy Ehlenbeck. At the age of five Lauren moved to Lakeland and attended St. Joseph Catholic School, Harrison School of the Arts in dance and Lakeland High School.
At an early age Lauren was interested in helping people and nursing became her passion. During here senior year she attended Traviss Vo-Technical School and graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse candidate six days after graduating from Lakeland High School in 2003.
Lauren talked her big sister into joining the Navy with her, only to back out a few days later to pursue a nursing career. She hooked up with her Navy sister in Jacksonville, practiced nursing at Shands and then relocated to Good Samaritan in Kissimmee where she thoroughly enjoyed caring for the elderly.
While working as an LPN, Lauren pursued a nursing degree from Valencia College in Kissimmee and acknowledged that she would have become a registered nurse years sooner if only she had followed her parent's advice.
Lauren put her acute nursing skills to practice at Lakeland Regional Health, Osceola Regional Hospital and finally at the Wound Care Center at Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Lauren was preceded in death by her grandparents, LeRoy and Helen Ehlenbeck and Homer Keeton Johnson.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jake Westforth and their only child Lila Marie, her grandmother Faye Johnson, her brother Matthew Bruce Coleman, sister Cristel Angelle Cole, her nephew Keeton and nieces Holly Ross and Macy Irle, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life for Lauren was held on February 19th at her parent's home attended by family and friends.
A beautiful young bright shining star has gone to rest.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020