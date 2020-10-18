LAVERL 'VERN'

BAISDEN, 72



HIGHLAND CITY - Laverl Baisden passed away on October 14th, 2020 in Culpeper, Va. He was born and lived most of his life in Highland City, Fl.

He is survived by his daughter Tracy Stivers (David) of Culpeper, Va., two brothers, Johnnie and Butch Baisden of Highland City Fl., five grandchildren, several great grand-children and many nieces and nephews.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from the paint and body business.

There will be no services as per his wishes.



