LAVERN 'BUD' MANSFIELD, 93
LAKELAND - Lavern 'Bud' Mansfield, 93, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home while surrounded by family and loved ones on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Bud was born June 21, 1926 in Flint, Michigan to Art and Verna (Gibb) Mansfield. He graduated from Flint Northern High School in 1945. On November 5, 1949, he married the former Keitha Christensen of Grand Blanc, Michigan. Bud proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He enjoyed his employment as a Sales Representative for WTRX and WTAC radio stations in Flint, Michigan. In 1988, Bud and Keitha retired to Lakeland, Florida where he was a member of Big Cypress Golf Club, The Moose and was a member of The Benevolent Order of the Elks for most of his adult life.
He was preceded in death by Keitha in 2003.
He is survived by his loving companion of 15 years, Ann Lynch, his three daughters and son-in-laws Debbie and Ian MacKinnon of Bradenton, Florida, Tam-my and Kevin O'Neill of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Cindy and Kurt Dennis of Wapakoneta, Ohio, two granddaughters Kelly O'Neill and Emily Dennis, his sister and brother-in-law Joyce and Paul Wagner of Grand Blanc, Michigan and three nieces all from Grand Blanc Jill Wagner, Mary Wilson and Sandy Myers.
The family will have a private ceremony at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice in Lakeland in Bud's honor.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020