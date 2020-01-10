|
|
LAWRENCE
HARRISON GRIMES, 75
WINTER HAVEN - Lawrence Harrison Grimes, 75, of Winter Haven Florida, passed away on January 3rd, 2020 from lung cancer.
Lawrence was predeceased by his parents Manuel Lester Grimes and Pauline Smith, his brothers Paul Miller, Glenn Miller, and Lester Grimes, and daughter Alisa Grimes.
He is survived by his three sons Paul, Jason, and Donnie, and his 32 grand and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 13th, 11 AM at Fuel Church, 7355 US HWY 98 N, Lakeland, FL 33809. Reception to follow at the home of Jason Grimes.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020