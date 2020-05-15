DR. LAWRENCEJOHN PFEILWINTER HAVEN - Dr. Lawrence John Pfeil went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020.Throughout his life he held an unwavering faith in God which he shared with those around him. He was the oldest of five children born to John and Rose Pfeil in Lakewood, Ohio, but spent his childhood in the Cincinnati Ohio area. He was a Captain in the United States Air Force, and an Alumni of Ohio State University with degrees in General Dentistry, Prosthodontics, and Endodontics. He served his community in Winter Haven, Florida for 20 years as a respected Endodontist.He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Judi Ann Pfeil, his children, grandchildren and sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Pfeil.At his request, no service will be held.