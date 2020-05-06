LAWRENCE

NICOLETTA, Jr.

CMSgt. USAF, Ret.



LAKELAND - Lawrence 'Nick' Nicoletta, 75, passed away Apr. 10, 2020 surrounded by his immediate family at his residence.

Mr. Nicoletta was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on Jan. 7, 1945 to the late Lawrence Sr. & Maria Nicoletta. He is predeceased by his brother Dominic 'Skip' Nicoletta. He retired from the US Air Force after 30 years of Active Duty.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, elk hunting with his buddies, golfing, traveling, and working on Veterans Affairs. Being a part of the Cypress Lakes community

for the past 20 years has been a delight for Nick and his wife Diane.

Mr. Nicoletta is survived by his St. Luke's High School sweetheart and loving wife of 55 years, Mary Diane. He is survived by his three children, Gina & husband Michael, Matt and wife Romy, and Nicole; three granddaughters Naiya, Grace, and Nova, and two grandsons John and Joseph; and his brother William Nazareth Nic-oletta and wife Sandy.

Due to COVID, the family had a private Funeral Mass in Lakeland, FL on Wed., April 15th at Saint Anthony Catholic Church. Interment in Colorado Springs, CO will happen later this year at a date TBD. Nick dutifully served his God, his family, and this country.





