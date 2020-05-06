LAWRENCE NICOLETTA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LAWRENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAWRENCE
NICOLETTA, Jr.
CMSgt. USAF, Ret.

LAKELAND - Lawrence 'Nick' Nicoletta, 75, passed away Apr. 10, 2020 surrounded by his immediate family at his residence.
Mr. Nicoletta was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on Jan. 7, 1945 to the late Lawrence Sr. & Maria Nicoletta. He is predeceased by his brother Dominic 'Skip' Nicoletta. He retired from the US Air Force after 30 years of Active Duty.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, elk hunting with his buddies, golfing, traveling, and working on Veterans Affairs. Being a part of the Cypress Lakes community
for the past 20 years has been a delight for Nick and his wife Diane.
Mr. Nicoletta is survived by his St. Luke's High School sweetheart and loving wife of 55 years, Mary Diane. He is survived by his three children, Gina & husband Michael, Matt and wife Romy, and Nicole; three granddaughters Naiya, Grace, and Nova, and two grandsons John and Joseph; and his brother William Nazareth Nic-oletta and wife Sandy.
Due to COVID, the family had a private Funeral Mass in Lakeland, FL on Wed., April 15th at Saint Anthony Catholic Church. Interment in Colorado Springs, CO will happen later this year at a date TBD. Nick dutifully served his God, his family, and this country.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved