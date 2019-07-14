|
|
LAWRENCE ROBERT 'LARRY'
UNKART
LAKELAND - Lawrence Robert Unkart was born to Lawrence Leon Unkart and Marian Fugate Unkart on January 19, 1948.
Larry graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in Ft. Worth, Texas.
He very proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam. And sadly, succumbed to the effects of Agent Orange on July 11, 2019, as so many of our Vietnam vets have.
He loved his family dearly. And he is survived by his adoring wife, Sandi Haney Unkart; his precious daughter, Tiffany Perdicaris (Chris), and his two most beloved grandchildren, Austin Perdicaris and Ashley Perdicaris, the lights of his life. And his loving mother-in-law, Jean Haney, all of Lakeland, FL.
He is also survived by his sister, Cheryl Everett (Billy) and his niece Shelby Allen Crews (Christler), and their three sons, Nicholas, Harrison, and Benjamin, all of Lubbock, Texas.
Larry appreciated the s Project.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10-11 am at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland. Funeral services will be held at 11 am with burial at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from July 14 to July 15, 2019