LAWRENCE
STEVEN
BORDEN, 50
WINTER HAVEN, Steven Borden passed away on December 17, 2019.
Born in Winter Haven, he is preceded in death by his Father, Lawrence Irwin Borden and daughter Ashlee Michelle Harvey.
Survived by his mother, Norma Borden of Winter Haven; his dedicated Pitbull 'Flea'; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
'To the world, you are one person, to one person, you are the world.' Love, Mom.
Memorial Service is Thursday, 1/2/2020 at 6:00 PM. Steele's Family Funeral Services Chapel, 207 Burns Lane SE, Winter Haven, Fl 33884
Published in Ledger from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020