|
|
LAWRENCE 'LARRY'
WALLACE, III, 60
LAKE HAMILTON - Mr. Larry Arthur Lawrence, III was born on September 10, 1959 in Westchester, PA. Larry passed away on April 14, 2020 after losing his battle with cancer, with his family and friends by his side. Larry worked at Tom's Steak and Seafood as a General Manager (1983-89), and Midas Jewelers as a store manager (1990-2006). Larry moved into the family business of Lawn Care in 2006-2017. When Larry was not working, he enjoyed relaxing on his back porch listening to music and spending time with family and friends. You could always count on great conversation, fun and laughter. He was dearly loved and will be missed.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Wallace and his father, Lawrence Wallace, Jr.
Survivors include his daughters, Nikki and Jessica; son, Blaine; grandchildren, Graeson, Payton and Dalelynn; brothers, William Wallace and his wife Connie, Daniel Wallace and his wife Cynthia; several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Larry's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020