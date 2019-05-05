Home

POLK CITY - L.C. Jones, 69, passed away peacefully at his home in Polk City on May 3, 2019.
Born in Knoxville, TN. he moved to the area in 1977. L.C. was a carpenter in the local construction industry and enjoyed wood working and attending local crafting events.
A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be missed.
L.C. is survived by his wife of 50 years Brenda Jones of Polk City; two daughters Lisa Taylor and husband Dave of Polk City, and Kim Pherigo and husband Terry of Winter Haven; one grandson Michael Reese and one brother Steve Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, May 18th at his work shop in Polk City. Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2019
