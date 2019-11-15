Home

Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
Interment
Following Services
Auburndale Memorial Park
Babyland., FL
BABY LEAH NICOLE RITCH


2019 - 2019
BABY LEAH NICOLE RITCH Obituary
BABY LEAH NICOLE
RITCH, Infant

AUBURNDALE - Baby Leah Nicole Ritch, 5 months, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 with her family by her side at home. Leah was born June 14, 2019 at Osceola Hospital to Chad McKinley and Kassi Nicole (Henry) Ritch and she resided at Nemours Children's Hospital. Leah enjoyed smiling and being with her family.
Survivors include her parents: Chad & Kassi Ritch of Auburndale; 3 brothers: Matthew, Levi and Andrew; sister: Madelynn; grandparents: Archie and Jill Ritch of Haines City & Tim and Kerri Powell of North Carolina; great grandparents: Kenny and Gerdie Ritch of Winter Haven; great grandmother: Freida Hart of Winter Haven & great grandmother: Linda Jennings of North Carolina; great grandparents: Terry & Barbara Henry of Lady Lake; great granddaddy: Cleveland Brooks of NC; many aunts, uncles, cousins and other family & friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 15th from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Kersey Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 16th at the Funeral Home with interment following at Auburndale Memorial Park in Babyland.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
