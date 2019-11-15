|
|
BABY LEAH NICOLE
RITCH, Infant
AUBURNDALE - Baby Leah Nicole Ritch, 5 months, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 with her family by her side at home. Leah was born June 14, 2019 at Osceola Hospital to Chad McKinley and Kassi Nicole (Henry) Ritch and she resided at Nemours Children's Hospital. Leah enjoyed smiling and being with her family.
Survivors include her parents: Chad & Kassi Ritch of Auburndale; 3 brothers: Matthew, Levi and Andrew; sister: Madelynn; grandparents: Archie and Jill Ritch of Haines City & Tim and Kerri Powell of North Carolina; great grandparents: Kenny and Gerdie Ritch of Winter Haven; great grandmother: Freida Hart of Winter Haven & great grandmother: Linda Jennings of North Carolina; great grandparents: Terry & Barbara Henry of Lady Lake; great granddaddy: Cleveland Brooks of NC; many aunts, uncles, cousins and other family & friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 15th from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Kersey Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 16th at the Funeral Home with interment following at Auburndale Memorial Park in Babyland.
