LEE BRUNING CAMPBELL, 88
BARTOW - Lee Bruning Campbell, 88, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Born July 30, 1931 in Dallas, Texas, Lee was the daughter of A.H. 'Hank' and Edna Lee Bruning. She was a graduate of the University of Florida with a Master's Degree in English and a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. Lee was a longtime resident of Bartow, and a former member of the Bartow Garden Club and the Junior Service League. Lee was very active in the Bartow Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, serving as voluntary church secretary for many years. She served on various ARP Synod boards including President of the Women's Synodical Union, and she was a member of the Erskine College Board of Trustees. She also served as group leader of the YPCU, helped organize the 'Sunshine Kids' singing group, and lead the Vacation Bible School and other youth activities for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Lee is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Judge Monterey 'Buddy' Campbell; two sons: Edward Campbell of Daufuskie Island, S.C., and Hank Campbell & wife Susan of Valrico, FL, a daughter: Beth Campbell and Todd Elliott of Bradenton, FL; four grandchildren: Emily & husband Patrick Craig, Sarah Campbell, Alex Campbell and Chad Courson; and two great grandchildren: Lilah and Felix Craig.
The family will receive friends September 26, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 205 E. Stanford St, Bartow, 33830. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow at Bartow Wildwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: Bartow A.R.P. Church, P.O. Box 1411, Bartow 33831; Bonclarken, 500 Pine Drive, Flat Rock N.C. 28731; Cure S.M.A.,
www.curesma.org , 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007; or the . Condolences to family may be made at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019