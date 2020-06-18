LEENA

BATEMAN, 78



WINTER HAVEN - Leena Marjatta Bateman, 78, of Winter Haven, FL passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was born August 7, 1941 to the late Urho and Kerttu Puustinen in Helsinki, Finland. She relocated to Winter Haven in 1978. She lived her life to the fullest, traveled extensively, enjoyed her family, friends, and pets. She was a master artisan, creating beautiful works of art. She has taught many her extraordinary talents and skills. She loved her Finnish heritage. Sisu! She had many friends that love her like family.

She is survived by her children Dean Bateman, Neal Bateman (Sharon), Suzanne Bateman (Bradley) and she was known to her grandchildren Kaitlyn & Bradley Jr. as 'Mummo.'

A memorial service will be held in the fall.



