LEESA LYNN
McKNEELY
ARCE, 64
LAKELAND - Leesa Lynn McKneely Arce, age 64, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, due to chronic illness.
Born on May 5, 1956, in Macon, GA, she was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Owen McKneely and Lonnie Lee McKneely. She is survived by her daughter, and only child, Isabella Guevara Arce.
Leesa graduated from Santa Fe High School in Lakeland, FL in 1974. She went on to attend college at Mercer University, where she was a proud member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. After briefly attending the University of Georgia, she graduated from Mercer in 1980, with her Bachelor's degree in English Literature.
During her life Leesa worked as a trust officer for Barnett Bank in Delray Beach, FL, a Paralegal in Houston, TX, and as museum manager for Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville, GA. She was also a real estate agent for Walter William Realty in Lakeland, FL. Leesa was a member of the Junior Service League in Thomasville, GA and also a member of the Nostalgia Antiques Club. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Lakeland, FL and First United Methodist Church in Thomasville, GA.
There was almost nothing that Leesa loved more than Saturday's Down South 'Between the Hedges,' cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs (Go Dawgs!). As a former equestrian, betting on a Triple Crown winner for the Kentucky Derby was an annual occasion. She shared her talent and love for music with her daughter.
Leesa was a well-read and intelligent southern woman. She loved her family and friends beyond measure.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Florida Baptist Children's Home, 1015 Sikes Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33815.
