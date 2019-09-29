|
LEILA VIRGINIA
CARTER, 77
PITTSVIEW, AL. - Leila Virginia Carter, 77, of Pittsview, AL passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House.
A private burial will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Mrs. Carter was born November 2, 1941 in Toombs County, Georgia; daughter of the late Silas and Dovie Lanora Cox Powell. She was a homemaker for many years and then became a hairstylist.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A.C. Carter. Survivors include her children, Frances Harrison (Mike), Jeffrey Carter (Wilma), Kelley Gavin (John), two grandsons, four granddaughters and eight great grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019