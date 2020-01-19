|
|
LELAN DENNIS
CAYSON
WINTER HAVEN - Lelan Dennis Cayson went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Dennis was born on November 7, 1945 in Winter Haven, Fl to Carlos and Arkie Cayson.
Dennis was retired from Homes of Merit as a lift driver. He was also retired from the Polk County School System as a bus aide. Dennis was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in many countries around the world. Dennis was an avid yard sale dealer. Dennis attended Frostproof Church of God.
Dennis is predeceased by his parents, Carlos and Arkie Cayson, brothers Roy, Charles and Bobby Cayson, and sisters Kathleen Clemmons and Maggie Curles.
Dennis is survived by his sister Betty McMillen of Winter Haven, Fl and brother Rudy Cayson of Winter Haven, Fl and a host of nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Gracepointe Church 3601 Cypress Gardens Rd in Winter Haven , Fl at 2 pm. He will be buried on Monday January 27, 2020 at Bushnell National Cemetery at 1pm. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
