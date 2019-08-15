|
LELAND BRUCE
LEE, 67
BARTOW - Leland Bruce Lee, 67, of Bartow, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia Clary Lee, two daughters, Jennifer (Ben) Harper, Valerie (Brad) Charbonneau, and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Laura Haight and James (Ginger) Lee. He followed in his father's footsteps and started his career in the lumber business. 35 years ago he discovered his passion for emergency medicine, and since then he has worked for or volunteered with his local EMS department. He has always been involved in the United Methodist Church, and most recently became a Certified Lay Minister. He was also proud to be a Chaplin with both the Polk County Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff Office. Bruce most recently worked for Bartow Regional Medical Center as a Paramedic in the ER, he not only cared for the sick medically, but also offered spiritual support and prayer to those in need. He loved his family and everyone he met. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Bartow or Good Shepherd Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church of Bartow on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12PM.
