LEMUEL EUGENE 'GENE' MAYLAKELAND - Mr. Gene May passed away on Saturday July 11th, 2020. He was born in Connersville, IN. Gene worked as a Drywall and Painting Contractor.He is preceded in death by sisters, Linda Wilhelm and Cindy Stokes. Survivors include his wife, Debbie May; daughters, Mel-inda Poynter, Regina Gill; brother, Charlie May; sisters, Leigh Anne Holbrook, Becky May; six grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.A memorial service will be conducted on Friday July 17th, 2:00 pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com