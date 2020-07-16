1/1
LEMUEL EUGENE 'GENE' MAY

LAKELAND - Mr. Gene May passed away on Saturday July 11th, 2020. He was born in Connersville, IN. Gene worked as a Drywall and Painting Contractor.
He is preceded in death by sisters, Linda Wilhelm and Cindy Stokes. Survivors include his wife, Debbie May; daughters, Mel-inda Poynter, Regina Gill; brother, Charlie May; sisters, Leigh Anne Holbrook, Becky May; six grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday July 17th, 2:00 pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
