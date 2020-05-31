Lenard J. Crosby
LENARD J.
CROSBY

LAKE WALES- Lenard J. Crosby passed away peacefully at his home on May 26, 2020. He was born in Lake Wales, Florida on July 11, 1935 to Leston and Zilphia Crosby. He grew up in Lakeland and graduated from Lakeland High School and then attended Florida Southern College. At the age of twelve he started working at Publix Supermarket and retired after 38 years of working 'where shopping (and working) is a pleasure'. He also served his country by enlisting in the Army National Guard. After retiring he purchased a campground and mobile home park and operated it with his wife for 25 years.
He married the love of his life, Avanell Slocum from Branford, Florida on June 4, 1955 and this year would have celebrated their 65th Anniversary. He is survived by his wife, his daughter Lynn Crosby, of Tampa (Anita Carpenter), daughter Connie Coleman of Lakeland (Rick) and son, Terry Crosby of Lakeland. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter-in-law Dorothy (Dot) Crosby. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Haylee Doyle (Will), Tyler Crosby (Amanda), Dylan Coleman (Lily) and Tory Crosby and one great grandchild Anistyn Doyle.
Lenard was an avid fisherman. In his early eighties he could still open a ten-foot cast net perfectly.
He loved playing bass guitar and other instruments and performed with various bands in Central Florida. He also loved to sing and would perform at various local events.
Of all his accomplishments his family was his pride and joy. He often told his children how proud he was of them. One of his favorite sayings was, 'You're a Winner!'. He taught his children the importance of family and spending time together making memories. He left his family with tons of happy memories and he will forever live in our hearts. We'll miss you.


Published in The Ledger from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

