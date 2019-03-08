|
LENORA 'GRANDMA NORA'
ALLEYNE
BRYANT
LAKELAND - It is with great sadness that the family announces Grandma Nora's passing. She was born in Lakeland, FL on November 16, 1938 at 3:45 am and passed at 3:45 am on March 4th, 2019 at home in Kathleen.
Grandma Nora's interests included bowling, Tweety Bird, raccoons & the beach. Her favorite color was purple.
Grandma Nora is survived by her brother James H. Moyer, her sons Howard W. Bryant Jr. (Bill) & Robert Joseph Bryant (Bobby Joe), daughters Tina Marie Bryant & Candy Bryant, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Lee Ann & grandsons Nicholas & Jordan Bryant.
We are having a celebration of life at Am-erican Baptist Church located at 1500 W Daughtery Rd (Behind Walmart 98 North), Lakeland Fl 33810 on Saturday March 9th at 2:00 pm. In honor of her favorite color purple, we are requesting everyone PURPLE it up.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019