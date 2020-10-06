LENORIADEES, 93WINTER HAVEN - Lenoria Dees, age 93, of Winter Haven, Florida entered into rest on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Lenoria was born May 9, 1927 in Kathleen, Florida to Jesse Reynolds and Sadie Reynolds and was the youngest of seven children. Lenoria was a member of Eagle Lake Baptist Church and accepted Jesus as her savior when she was 34 years old. She loved taking care of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.She loved fishing and camping, even owning her own bass boat for many years and fished many church tournaments. Other hobbies included gardening, yard work, gem stones and rocks.Lenoria is preceded in death by her husband, C.L. Dees, her parents, siblings, and one granddaughter, Jessica. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Curtis Dees, Ramona Lang-ston (Jeff), and Beverly Lucas; grandchildren, Kendis, Jennifer, Rebecca, Patrick, Joshua, and Stuart; great-great granddaughter, Ariel; and many other extended family members and friends.A visitation for Lenoria will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, 645 W Central Ave, Winter Haven, Florida 33880. A graveside service will occur at Auburndale Memorial Park, Auburndale, Florida on Sunday, October 11th, 2020 at 2:00 PM.