|
|
LENUE
'BULL WHIP' DUDNEY, 80
LOUGHMAN - Lenue 'Bull Whip' Dudney, 80, of Loughman, FL passed away on April 27, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1939 in Whiteville, NC moving here in 1956 from North Carolina.
Bull Whip was a retired superintendent with Standard Sand & Silica after working for them for over 50 plus years. He is fondly remembered as a true and dedicated employee of the company. Lenue was a loving husband, father and loved spending time with his grandchildren, as well as being a NASCAR fan. He had a passion for being outdoors and enjoyed his cows.
He was predeceased by his grandson, Seneca Lenue and he is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marie Dudney; son Dale (Shelia) Dudney of Loughman; daughter, Tonda Loeber of Loughman; grandchildren, Keagan (Heather) Dudney, Safira (Jerrod) Rinnert, Shyenn (John) Leonard, Dakota Loeber; great grandchildren, Krewson Rinnert, Kostin Rinnert, Kylah Dudney; siblings, Mary Tyler, Charles Dudney, Dennis Dudney, Linda Tyler, Rita Fitzgerald, Earl Dudney and Marqueen Jordan.
The visitation will Tuesday from 6-8 pm and the funeral will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 9 am, all at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City.
Condolences via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019