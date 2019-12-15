|
LENWOOD EVERETTE WINGET, 72
WINTER HAVEN - Lenwood Everette Winget (72) passed away on Sat. Dec. 7, 2019 at his home in Winter Haven.
Lenwood was born on Sept 11, 1947 to Rollie Green and Dorothy (Mathews) Winget in Donalsonville, GA. Lenwood graduated from Lakeland High School and went on to work for the Polk Co. Sheriff's Office as a patrol officer and later in the Stockade Division and the Polk City Prison. He was a proud officer of the Auburndale Police Dept. where he held many positions, most notably his work as the D.A.R.E. officer until his retirement in 2003. Lenwood was actively involved with the Knights of Columbus #4726. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church (WH). He enjoyed fishing, blue grass music, listening to the Gaither's, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marilyn, his beloved Dachshund Trinity and Grand Pup Riley. Lenwood is survived by his loving wife of 45 yrs. Frances Winget of Winter Haven, 2 sons, Daryl and Gerald Winget of Lakeland, 2 daughters Jennifer Winget of Prineville, OR. and Melissa (Thomas) Hill of Palmetto, FL., 2 brothers Troy (Lovaline) Winget of Atlanta, GA. and Rollie (Theresa) Wing-et, Jr. of Marietta, GA. Ali his dog companion and his 2 Grand Pup's Bowden and Molly.
A gathering of family and friends will be Fri. Jan. 10th from 5:00 until 6:00 pm at Kersey Funeral Home with a memorial service at 6:00 pm. A memorial Mass will be held in the chapel of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 532 Ave. M, NW, WH on Sat. Jan. 11th at 10:00 am.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019