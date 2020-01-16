Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
LEO F. JENCKS


1941 - 2019
LEO F. JENCKS Obituary
LEO F.
JENCKS, Jr., 78

WINTER HAVEN - Leo F. Jencks, Jr. 78, born October 23, 1941 in Warwick, Rhode Island and passed away on December 31, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida.
Leo is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marjorie Jencks; his six children: Jeffrey Jencks (Julie), Debra Zimmerman (Al), Dawna Berry, Richard Jencks, Leo Jencks, and Lori Dahlhauser. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life is being held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at Steele's Family Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the in Leo's honor.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
