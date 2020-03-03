Home

LEON CLIFFORD MULLIN

LEON CLIFFORD MULLIN Obituary
LEON CLIFFORD
MULLIN, 64

LAKELAND - Mr. Leon Clifford Mullin, age 64, a resident of Lakeland passed away Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 at Lakeland Regional surrounded by his family.
Mr. Mullin was born Sept. 22, 1955, in Rochester, NY to Pearl Jack and Virginia (Beagle) Mullin. He was the Manager for over 30 years of Palms Mobile Home Park in Auburndale. Leon enjoyed remodeling, golf and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Maurice Wheeler and brother David Wheeler. Leon is survived by his loving wife of 20 years Becky Mullin of Lakeland; 2 sons: Michael Rougk of Lakeland and Donald (Natalie) Rougk of NC; 4 brothers: Roger Wheeler & Kip Wheeler, both of NY and Rick Wheeler & Steve Wheeler, both of MD; 3 sisters: Sandra (Dan) Smith, Trudy (Ron) Fleshman and Helen Johnson, all of NY; 3 granddaughters: Briegh, Lillian & Hayleigh.
Funeral service will be 4:00 pm Thurs. March 5th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 3:00 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
