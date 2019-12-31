|
|
LEON 'LEE' E.
PADGETT, Jr.
LAKELAND - After a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer, Leon 'Lee' E. Padgett Jr. joyously entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 29, 2019. A sixth generation Florida native, he was born to Leon & Agnes Padgett in Palatka on July 26, 1941.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Janie, his children Doug (Leslie), LeAnne (Chad), Stephanie (Bill), Stacie (Joey), Fred (Laura), his brothers Billy (Mary Jane), Larry (Joan), Jim (Betty), and sister Barbara (Joe), his 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and his many wonderful friends.
Lee loved the Lord with all his heart. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church since 1983, serving passionately in the HELP ministries and many other positions. After his service in the Army National Guard from 1962-1968 and 43 years in the Ag-chemical business, he retired to spend more time with his beloved wife as they traveled and explored God's creation on many wonderful trips together.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00am on Thursday January 2nd at Calvary Baptist Church 1945 N. Florida Ave. Lakeland, FL 33805. Visitation will be heId from 10-10:45 am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to HELP Bible ministries at
calvaryonline.com or by calling 863-683-6781.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks for all the prayers and support during this difficult time.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020