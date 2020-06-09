LEON
SANDERS, 74
LAKELAND - Leon Sanders, 74, of Lakeland Fl, passed away on June 2nd, 2020.
Leon was born on September 15th 1945 to Hoyd and Barbara Sanders in Calico Rock Arkansas. Leon married the love of his life Barbara J. Kingsley on June 18th 1965 and was a member of Cleveland Heights Baptist Church in Lakeland FL.
He was preceded in death by his father Hoyd Sanders, mother Barbara Sanders, sister Billie Marie Lieske, and granddaughter Rebecca Rappold. He is survived by wife Barbara J. Sanders, sister Connie Baker, brother Hoyd (Sandy) Sanders, daughters Carlina Wakefield and Janet Barthle, grandchildren, Kristen Conner, Samantha Rappold, Addie Anderson, Kenneth (Kenny) Barthle, Jenna Young, and Kevin Barthle, great grandchildren, Easton Lawson, Cayden Lawson, Lilly Young, and Cerah Michon.
Once retired from the United States Army, Leon worked for the City of Lakeland where he retired from Water Distribution after 25 years.
A memorial service will be held at Cleveland Heights Baptist Church, 3120 Cleveland Heights Blvd. at 2PM on Thursday June 11th. The family is asking for donations to Lighthouse Ministries, Ron-ald McDonald House, or Wounded Warriors foundation, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.