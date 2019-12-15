|
|
LEON V.
HEIDLER, 81
WINTER HAVEN - Leon V. Heidler, 81, passed away on April 2, 2019, at home. Born and raised in Staten Island, NY, Leon was an active member of the NYC Carpenters Union until he retired in 1990.
Leon met the love of his life, Margaret C. (Peggy), in Dingmans Ferry, PA. Leon was a loving and devoted husband. They resided in Birchwood Lakes, Dingmans Ferry, PA before moving to Milford, PA. After Leon retired they moved to Garden Grove Oaks in Winter Haven, FL.
In Florida Leon worked at Walmart assembling toys, bikes, furniture, and volunteered at the local theater group designing and creating sets for their plays for several years. He was a regular blood donor to the Red Cross. He was a Mason for 50 plus years. Leon's hobbies included sports, especially baseball, working outside maintaining his yard and making/ fixing things in his work shed. He enjoyed sitting outside having a beer along with great conversations with his friends and neighbors.
Leon and Peggy enjoyed traveling and exploring various parts of the country. They also enjoyed numerous cruises to Alaska, to Central America, to the Bahamas, and many more beautiful places.
Preceding Leon in death were his parents, Alfred W. and Charlotte Heidler and his brother, Ernest and wife Winnie. Surviving Leon at the time of his death, was his devoted wife, Margaret C., 2 stepdaughters, Betty Swineford and her husband Jack, and Helen Howey, 2 grandchildren, Beth Anderson and her husband Sean, and John Swineford and 2 great grandchildren, Logan and Joshua Anderson. He is survived by one brother, Al and his wife Margaret along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for both Leon and Peggy Heidler was held on Saturday, November 17, at the Matamoras United Methodist Church in Matamoras PA. A Celebration of Life service will be held on January 25, 2020, at the Garden Grove Oaks Clubhouse in Winter Haven, FL.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019