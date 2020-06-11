LEON
WITT, 89
LAKE WALES - Leon Witt of Lake Wales passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Somers Hospice House.
He was born December 1, 1930 in Meridianville, Alabama, to the late Dowdy and Florence Witt. He has been a resident of Lake Wales for 65 years. Leon was a retired Electrician. He served in the Naval Reserve from 1949 to 1953 He liked gardening and farming, except when it came to shelling peas. Leon was a regular visitor to JayBees Restraunt for coffee. He enjoyed people and was a great dad.
Leon was preceded in death by his wife in 2013. He is survived by his daughters, Tilda Bees (John) of Lake Wales, and Connie Schepis of Brooksville; son, Tom Witt (Marsha) of Lake Wales; brother, Billy Witt (Shirley) of Ardmore, Alabama; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 8 great great grandchildren.
The family receive friends on Thursday June 11, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Friday June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Scott Markley officiating.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.