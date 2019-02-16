Home

LEONARD D. "NICK" WALKER

AUBURNDALE - Leonard D. 'Nick' Walker, 71, of Auburndale, FL passed away November 22, 2018. Nick was born in Ocala, Florida, and raised in Pompano Beach. His family was known as one of the (Old Pompano) families and lived a small-town life there.
He graduated from Pompano Beach High School in 1966. Nick began working part-time at the age of 16 for RJ Kraeer Funeral Homes. It was during those years he decided to make his career in the funeral business. He attended the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science from which he graduated in 1970. Shortly after that he was called to serve our country in the Vietnam War.
Upon his return, he continued to work with Kraeer Funeral Homes and eventually became a partner. When he left Kraeer, he moved to Auburndale where he worked for the city for a little over a decade.
He was preceded in death by his father Luther David Walker and mother Margaret Marie Walker. He is survived by his daughter, Nikki Walker Sakoff (Hale), his grandchildren Haley and Savannah, son, Eric C. Walker (Amber), step grandchildren Emili and Ian, sister Marcia O'Bryan, nephews Derek O'Bry-an (Karrie Gatz) and Zach O'Bryan (Kelley), great nephew Colin.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
