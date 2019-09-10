|
Dr. LEONARD GEORGE
VAUGHAN, Jr., 90
LAKELAND - Dr. Leonard 'Buzz' Vaughan, 90, of Lakeland, died on September 3, 2019. He was born in Kansas City, MO, on September 25, 1928, to Ruth and Leonard George Vaughan, Sr.
Buzz was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He attended Emory University and was a graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 1958. He served as an Optometrist for 57 years and was well known as 'Dr. Buzz'. He was awarded and recognized by the state of Florida as an outstanding professional in the field of Optometry. Leonard also saw himself as a champion of educational achievements and had an earned master's degree in special education.
Leonard was preceded in death by his wife Janet Vaughan, who recently passed away in June of 2019.
He is survived by his stepdaughter Debbie Whitacre, daughter Julie Robertson (Don) of NC, and grandchildren Charlotte Weiss, Hope Crawford, Luke Robertson, and Kathryn Robertson, daughter Carole Terrell of NC, and grandchildren Emily Hutchens and Rachel Hopper. Buzz also had nine great grandchildren. Two sisters, Margaret Waddell and Betty McDonald, and a brother, David Vaughan, along with several nieces and nephews also are his surviving family.
Buzz's love for helping people meet their goals and solving problems will be remembered and missed, as well as his quick wit and ever-present unique humor.
Graveside services Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:30 am Florida National Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019