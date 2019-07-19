|
|
LEONARD GORDON RABIN
LAKELAND-Leonard Gordon Rabin, 85, was a lifelong resident of Lakeland. Rabin was born to Russell and Nettie Rabin in Philadelphia, PA., on December 4, 1933. He passed away July 18, 2019.
He attended Dixieland Grammar School, Lakeland High School, and the University of Florida, graduating in 1956.
Rabin was president of the Lakeland Board of Realtors and Realtor of the Year in 1966. He was Broker of Record for Publix Supermarkets and identified shopping center sites for Publix in Lakeland (Lake Miriam Square) and numerous other cities in Florida.
He was a member of Temple Emanuel and served as treasurer of the United Jewish Appeal in support of the nation of Israel.
Rabin is survived by his wife of 34 years (Barbara) and 4 children, Ben Rabin (Randi), Marcia Damsel (Bryan), Ed Rabin (Tom), and Janet Rabin; brother Gerald Rabin (Joan); nephews Gary Rabin, Larry Rabin (Kim); two stepchildren Susan Sorko and Barry Chait (Sherri).
Graveside Services will be at Temple Emanuel Cemetery, Sunday at 10 am.
Published in Ledger from July 19 to July 20, 2019