LEONARD

JOSEPH 'JOE' MCMANUS



LAKELAND - Joe was born on September 4, 1932 in Jackson, Michigan. He relocated to Lakeland in 1998. He passed away on March 20, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida.

He is survived by his loving wife Rhea, daughters, Gilda (Kirk) Metzler, Ruth (Glen) Hicks, Rachel (Mark) Charmeda, Tina (Toby) Spencer and step-daughter Dolene (Levi) Williams. He has numerous grandchildren and great-grand-children, nieces and nephews.

He blessed so many in his life with his singing, love, compassion and encouragement. He enjoyed playing cards and visiting friends and family.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Eaton Park and was very passionate about his savior, Jesus Christ.

There will be a memorial service held at First Baptist Church of Eaton Park, Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, June 27th at 1 p.m.



