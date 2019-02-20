|
|
LEONARD W.
SCHMUCKER, 91
LAKELAND - Leonard W. Schmucker, 91, of Lakeland died on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in Lakeland.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1927 in Stryker, OH to Arthur J. & Sylva (Burkholder) Schmuck-er. Leonard married the love of his life Carol Spiess on Aug 4, 1960, this past summer they celebrated 58 years of marriage. Together they owned Smokey & Tiny's drive-in restaurant. In 1969 they moved their family to Lakeland, FL and established the Sterling Mobile Home Park and strip center, which they managed for 41 years. Leonard was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church, Lakeland, FL, the Past Exalted Ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, 3rd Degree Mason - Lakeland Lodge 91, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite and Shriner.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Dawn (Jonathan) Hutchinson, sons Jeff (Jennifer) Schmucker, Sandy (Mary Lindsey) Bowers, all of Lakeland, son Michael (Danielle) Schmucker of Chattanooga, TN. 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
His family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 from 1:00 pm until service begins at 3:00 pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, FL 3310. Mr. Schmucker will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019