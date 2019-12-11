|
|
LEONORA THERESA
IVANKOVICH
BOERNE, TX. - Leonora Theresa Ivankovich, born October 31, 1929, passed peacefully away December 7, 2019, in Boerne, Texas. She is formerly of Lakeland, FL and Phoenix, AZ.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Daniel Ivankovich; her son, Daniel John Ivankovich; and her daughter, Susan Ivankovich. She is survived by her loving children, Virginia Landoll (Hal), Michael Ivankovich, James Ivankovich (Lorrie), Mark Ivankovich (Angela), and Andrew Ivankovich (Missy). She had 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Leonora's life was Jesus and her precious children. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lakeland, FL, Salvation Army where she served for many years at https://salvationarmyflorida.org/lakeland/.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Franklin Park Boerne, 18 Old San Antonio Rd. Boerne, TX 78006. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019