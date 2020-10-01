To Pat. My condolences to you. I truly miss my cousin Leroy. He was a good person, humble and hard working and loved his family. He was more of a big brother to me than my cousin. I will cherish the memories we had Love you always and forever.
Takawa Doctor
Family
September 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin. We thank God for all the years we spent together with you. Our family will love you and miss you always.
Mary Doctor
Family
September 26, 2020
Deepest Symparthy From Pastor Johnny and Carolyn Harris, God's New Creation Ministry and Congregation.
Johnny Harris
Friend
September 25, 2020
Pat, Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time. We pray that God continues to you Strengthen, Comfort and give you Peace with each passing day.
Kajor and Wanda Lawson
Friend
September 24, 2020
Deepest Sympathy from Tillie Hilton and Family
September 24, 2020
Deepest Sympathy From Pastor Johnny and Carolyn Harris. Along with the Members of GOD'S NEW CREATION Ministry
Johnny Harrixs
Friend
September 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joyce Carter
Classmate
