Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
Winter Haven Worship Center
1835 Overlook Drive
Winter Haven, FL
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Winter Haven Worship Center
1835 Overlook Drive
Winter Haven, FL
Leslie Ann Strickland Obituary
LESLIE ANN
STRICKLAND

WINTER HAVEN - Leslie Ann Strickland went to her Heavenly home on February 11, 2020.
Leslie was a caring mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and friend. She dedicated her life to helping others with a 30 plus year career in social work.
Leslie is survived by her mother, Lorraine Earl, her daughter Shadon (Casey) Tabb, her grandchildren Elyse and Ian Tabb, her sister Donna McNabb, her nephews John and Travis McNabb, and her niece Tara McNabb.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Winter Haven Worship Center, 1835 Overlook Drive, Winter Haven, FL 33884. Family visitation will be at 2:30pm and Service at 3:00pm.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
