LESLIE GRIZZARD II, 82
LAKELAND - Leslie Grizzard II, 82, of Lakeland, Florida passed away January 15, 2020 as a result of complications due to Parkinson's disease. He was born March 16, 1937 in Lakeland, where he would live almost his entire life. He was a 1955 graduate of Lakeland High School and a 1961 graduate of Florida State University. He served in the Army National Guard as a Second lieutenant.
Les is survived by his wife, Jane Scott Grizzard; two daughters, Leslie Grizzard Hale (Joseph) and Greta Grizzard Collins (Phillip) and a son, Thomas William Grizzard (Nancy). He was a loving and supportive husband, father, brother and uncle.
Les was a successful entrepreneur and an honored philanthropist. His 'joie de vivre' was undeniable to all in his presence. Les loved spending time on the water and was an accomplished sailor and water skier. His caring and generous spirit will continue to touch many lives.
A visitation honoring Les will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm in the Fellowship Hall of Edgewood Baptist Church located at 403 E. Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinson's research at or to .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020