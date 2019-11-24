Home

LESLIE JOSEPH LITTS, 83

LAKELAND - Leslie Joseph Litts, 83, of Lakeland, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born in Amboy, IL on April 10, 1936 to the late Leslie and Mary Litts.
Leslie worked as a Sales Tech manager at Champion International for many years. He was a long time member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Lakeland. In his leisure time, Leslie enjoyed playing cards, traveling the world, and playing golf. His most treasured time was spent making memories with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Leslie is survived by loving wife of 57 years, Janice Kay Litts, son Gregory (Susan) Litts, daughter Melissa (Rich-ard) Snider, grandchildren Taylor Snider, Tyler Snider, Jackson Litts, and Reagan Litts.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd, Lakeland, on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
